Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Aramark by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aramark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Aramark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aramark by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Aramark by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Aramark has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

