Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARMK. Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,425,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,357. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP bought a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,418,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,817,000 after purchasing an additional 413,971 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Aramark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,076,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Aramark by 97.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 116,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.