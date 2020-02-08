Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Aqua America accounts for 1.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Aqua America by 305.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Aqua America stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

