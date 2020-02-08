Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APTO. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of APTO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. 622,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,371. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $545.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 127,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

