Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Shares Up 4.2%

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.81), 151,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Appreciate Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55.

Appreciate Group (LON:APP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Laura Carstensen bought 35,000 shares of Appreciate Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £17,150 ($22,559.85).

Appreciate Group Company Profile (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

