Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives $16.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGTC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Applied Genetic Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 3,240,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.82. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.