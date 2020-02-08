Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.50

Headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Apple’s analysis:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.03. 28,769,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,238,230. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.01 and a 200 day moving average of $251.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

