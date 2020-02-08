Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.01 and a 200-day moving average of $251.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

