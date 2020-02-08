AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 180.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $365,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $136.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78. AppFolio Inc has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $138.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.08 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.28.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

