Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.87

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.87 and traded as high as $15.43. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter valued at $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 69.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

