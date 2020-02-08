Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.87

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.87 and traded as high as $15.43. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT)
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
