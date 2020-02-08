APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.26

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.26 and last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APEMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

