ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.40.

ANIP stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.89. 64,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,600. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $811.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.98. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 7.58%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $92,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 667.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

