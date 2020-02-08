ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $362.28 Million

Equities analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report sales of $362.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.10 million. ANGI Homeservices reported sales of $303.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.61%. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,798.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,950 shares of company stock worth $328,331. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,238 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

ANGI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,350. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 118.16 and a beta of 2.05. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

