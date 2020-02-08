Analysts Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Target Price at $49.50

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUS. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.24. 318,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 40,874 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.