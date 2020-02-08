Analysts Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target at $124.44

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 288,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,130. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $119.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

