Analysts Set Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target at $3.31

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRPN. BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Groupon stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 5,857,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,951,822. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.23. Groupon has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

