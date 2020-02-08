Analysts Set Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Price Target at €55.97

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.97 ($65.08).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of FRA:FRE traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €47.85 ($55.63). 979,047 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.39. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

