Analysts Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price at $67.73

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.73.
CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Shares of CDAY stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $66.91. 1,582,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.
In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 75.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 147.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
