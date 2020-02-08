Analysts Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price at $67.73

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $66.91. 1,582,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 75.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 147.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

