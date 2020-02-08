Analysts Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) PT at $39.67

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,972. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.