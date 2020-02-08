Analysts Set $32.00 Target Price for RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. RGC Resources’ rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RGC Resources an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. RGC Resources has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $31.00.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RGC Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in RGC Resources by 13.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

