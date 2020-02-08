Analysts Set $17.00 Target Price for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

USAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 25.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. 8,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,889. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

