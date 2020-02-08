Analysts Set $17.00 Price Target for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.32) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BlueLinx an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXC. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on BlueLinx from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BXC stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 66,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.59.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 27.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

