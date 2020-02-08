Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 77,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.49. 1,377,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 716.57, a PEG ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.