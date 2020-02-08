Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.37 Million

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $53.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $52.50 million. QCR posted sales of $48.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $220.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.50 million to $221.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $230.60 million, with estimates ranging from $228.40 million to $233.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million.

Several research analysts have commented on QCRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. QCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 1,017.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 135,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCRH traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.83. 36,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,259. QCR has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $682.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

