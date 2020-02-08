Analysts Expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.32. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutrien.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.74.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,810. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Nutrien by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

