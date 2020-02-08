Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Amarin reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 118.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,980,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 1.07. Amarin has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.

Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

