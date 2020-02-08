Analysts Anticipate IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $6.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $14.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.67. 991,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,031. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $201.50 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

