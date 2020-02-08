Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Genpact reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on G. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.95.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 2,978.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,165 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,655,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,444 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,766. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Genpact has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

