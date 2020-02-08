Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust also reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

OFC stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,042 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,724.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,028 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 226,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 239,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,776,000 after acquiring an additional 105,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

