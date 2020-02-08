Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 1,930,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,780. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $332.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Amyris will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr purchased 10,505,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $30,151,221.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,798 shares in the company, valued at $22,380.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 488,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 325,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

