Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.53. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a market cap of $80.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 434.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

