AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.24-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36. AMETEK also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.24-4.38 EPS.

NYSE:AME opened at $98.30 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.64.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,430,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.