AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.35. AMETEK also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.24-4.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,428. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.64.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $104,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,555.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

