AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered AMETEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lowered AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.64.

AME traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $98.30. 1,710,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,428. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

