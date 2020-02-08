AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stephens

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price raised by Stephens from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.64.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $98.30. 1,710,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,428. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $498,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,441.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

