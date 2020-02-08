AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 222,110 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $16,463,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 49.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,454,000 after purchasing an additional 138,339 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,903,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

