American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $17-20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.81 million.

NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.07. 230,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,357. The company has a market cap of $165.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.10. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMSC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $78,489.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.