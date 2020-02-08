Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.44-4.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.80. 1,055,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,258. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

