AMCIL (ASX:AMH) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.00 ($0.71) and last traded at A$1.00 ($0.71), 215,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.01 ($0.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $278.52 million and a PE ratio of 38.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.99 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.92.

AMCIL Company Profile (ASX:AMH)

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. It invests in companies from media, technology, communications, and entertainment sectors.

