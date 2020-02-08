Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $20.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $18.48. 34,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $587.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

