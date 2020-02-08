Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMAL. Barclays boosted their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

AMAL traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. 34,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,316. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.