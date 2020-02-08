Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.05. 153,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,012. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.96. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $38.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 13,880.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,606,000 after buying an additional 1,510,647 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 543,244 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,361,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,493,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 471.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 320,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 264,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $6,374,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

