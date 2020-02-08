AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ATGN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 28,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,969. AltiGen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Get AltiGen Communications alerts:

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. AltiGen Communications had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AltiGen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltiGen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.