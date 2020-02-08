AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020 // Comments off

ValuEngine cut shares of AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ATGN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 28,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,969. AltiGen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. AltiGen Communications had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter.

AltiGen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AltiGen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltiGen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.