Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 165.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,763 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,757,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,942. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.