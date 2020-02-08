Altech Chem (ASX:ATC) Shares Down 6.7%

Altech Chem Limited (ASX:ATC) shares fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), 130,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of $67.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27.

In related news, insider Luke Atkins purchased 307,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$29,846.12 ($21,167.46).

Altech Chemicals Limited focuses on producing high purity alumina used in the production of synthetic sapphire. It holds 100% interest in a kaolin deposit located in the Meckering, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Australia Minerals and Mining Group Limited and changed its name to Altech Chemicals Limited in November 2014.

