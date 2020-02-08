Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,535.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Aegis increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,479.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,396. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,416.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,286.95. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

