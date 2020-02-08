Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $1,600.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks to $1,600.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $10.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $12.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $13.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $49.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $57.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $67.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $78.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $90.82 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,521.84.

GOOGL stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,479.11. 1,413,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,416.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,286.95. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

