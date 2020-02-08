Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,416.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,286.95. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.