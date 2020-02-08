Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 target price (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,479.23. 1,169,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,416.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,286.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

