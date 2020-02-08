Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

GOOG stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,479.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. The firm has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,416.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,286.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

